£3.5m man suggests Celtic move 'never went through my mind'

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic made a 'concrete bid' to sign Utrecth's Eredivisie talisman Gyrano Kerk - but the Dutchman never arrived at Parkhead.

Utrecht forward Gyrano Kerk has made it clear that a move to Celtic was never on the cards during the January transfer window, in quotes reported by the Scottish Sun.

With the clock ticking on deadline day, The Hoops were feeling the pressure as they looked to reinforce Neil Lennon’s title-chasing squad with a jet-heeled wideman.

Subscribe

Potential deals for Newcastle United benchwarmer Christian Atsu and Cardiff City’s £11 million man Josh Murphy failed to materialise however and it seems that, last week, Celtic also missed out on one of the Eredivisie’s rising stars.

Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren told The Record Celtic made a ‘concrete bid’ for the £3.5 million-rated Kerk; one of the most improved players in Dutch football this season.

The versatile attacker has always been an exciting proposition but he has started to add a much-needed end product to his game in recent months, producing nine goals and seven assists during a breakthrough campaign.

But Kerk, it seems, was never tempted by the prospect of swapping Utrecht for Celtic midway through the best season of his career so far.

"It never went through my mind to leave the club last month. I'm not at the stage where I was desperate to move or anything,” said the 24-year-old, who did admit that he dreams of a move to Britain eventually.

"After the end of the season, I will probably make the next step and it has always been a big dream of mine to play in English football.

"I think the way they play there would suit me."

Utrecht, like all Eredivisie clubs, are used to losing key players on a yearly basis and, if Kerk continues to progress at his current rate, he will almost certainly follow Dries Mertens, Sebastian Haller, Sofyan Amrabat out of the door eventually.