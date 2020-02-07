£15m man suggests he had no intention of joining Everton or West Ham

Premier League duo Everton and West Ham United were both linked with Nottingham Forest's Championship flyer Matty Cash during the January window.

Nottingham Forest flyer Matty Cash has suggested that the likes of Everton and West Ham United were wasting their time trying to sign him in January, telling the club’s official website that his only thought was to stay at the City Ground.

Given that the 22-year-old has risen through the ranks at Forest, not to mention signing a new long-term deal as recently as November, it always seemed unlikely that he would turn his back on the East Midland giants during the January transfer window.

Particularly with promotion back to the Premier League after 20 years in the wilderness looking like a genuine possibility.

But that didn’t stop a host of top-flight clubs from expressing an interest. West Ham made a bid of £12 million last month, according to Sky, while The Sun (15 November, page 74) reported that Everton and Southampton were also firm admirers of the £15 million-rated Cash.

"It's always nice to hear people mentioning your name but my intention was to stay here from day one of the transfer window,” clarified the winger-turned-right-back before Saturday’s crunch clash with Leeds.

“I'm enjoying my football here and I'll just leave everyone else to do the talking. My number-one aim is Nottingham Forest and I want my future to be here and I want to be successful.

"It means a lot to me to come through the academy, to make my debut at 18 and to still be in the first-team now. For me it's a dream come true because aged 17, I was working in a toy shop and now I'm playing for Nottingham Forest.”

Cash has been a revelation since Sabri Lamouchi was tasked with awaking one of English football’s sleeping giants from its slumber, adapting brilliantly to a new-look defensive role after making his name as a rampaging winger.

And, even if Forest miss out on promotion this season, don’t expect Cash to betray his loyalties and jump ship.