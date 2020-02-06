BT Sport pundit makes admission about Wolves ace Raul Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since his Molineux arrival in 2018.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been highly praised by Premier League cult hero and BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch, in conversation with the Wolves website.

The Mexico international has been with Wolves since 2018, first on loan from Benfica and then joining permanently the following summer for a reported £30million fee (BBC Sport).

Since his arrival, Jimenez has been nothing short of sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, notching up 37 goals and 17 assists to date in the old gold shirt (Transfermarkt).

The 28-year-old has also been a success for his nation, with 23 goals from 82 caps and a Gold Cup to his name (Transfermarkt).

Crouch admitted he was surprised that Jimenez has not been linked with "some big, big moves", like his teammate Adama Traore, given he's "got everything" a manager and team could require from a forward.

“He’s an all-round centre forward. He’s got everything. He’s scoring goals, he’s making goals, his link-up play is good and he’s good in the air," Crouch told the Wolves website.

"I’m surprised he hasn’t been linked with some big, big moves because he’s been doing it for a couple of years now. He’s integral to this Wolves team and what they’re doing."

BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Paul Ince have previously claimed that Jimenez should have been the "first name" Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ought to have gone for in January (Metro).

However, with Wolves in a good financial position, a superb coaching and playing setup, and success on the pitch, the real question is, why would Jimenez look to go anywhere else at this stage in time?