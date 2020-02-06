Why is Clarissa leaving Silent Witness? Liz Carr bids farewell as Hollywood comes calling

Series 23 of BBC One's Silent Witness has come to an end in hugely dramatic fashion.

If you ever thought that BBC One's Silent Witness was resting on its laurels, the series 23 finale will surely have you thinking again.

After another typically enthralling series, episodes 9 and 10 went up a notch and have completely changed the face of the show.

Not only did we say goodbye to Richard Lintern's Thomas Chamberlain in harrowing fashion, Liz Carr's Clarissa Mullery also made her final appearance on the show.

The dramatic episode brings an end to eight years of relative stability for Silent Witness and has left a number of fans wondering why Liz Carr's Clarissa has decided to put her pathology career on hold.

Silent Witness series 23 finale

Silent Witness' 23rd series has been another typically enjoyable and enthralling effort but episodes 9 and 10 took the drama series to a whole new level.

In the first episode of the two-parter, the Lyell team are brought in to investigate the death of a soldier who died during a training exercise. It is thought that his death was due to a tear gas but it transpires that his death was caused by fatal exposure to a deadly nerve agent.

While helping a police officer investigate the area, Jack Hodgson gets poisoned by the nerve agent and as the episode's credits rolled it wasn't looking good.

Episode 10 was just as tense for fans with Jack fighting for his life. Miraculously, he pulled through thanks to Tom Chamberlain who unexpectedly fell victim to the nerve agent instead.

Meanwhile, Liz Carr's Clarissa, who has been toying with the idea of leaving the Lyell throughout the series made a dramatic decision.

Clarissa is leaving the Lyell Centre

That's right after first starting work on Silent Witness in 2012, Liz Carr's Clarissa Mullery is leaving after eight years on the show.

Clarissa's decision to bring an end to her time at the Lyell was not an easy one but the motivation behind it is understandable.

In episodes 7 and 8, Clarissa's mother had a huge health scare and it's clear that she wants to spend as much time with her mother and family while she can, even saying it was time to "focus less on the dead and more on the living."

What is Liz Carr doing next?

Leaving Silent Witness is not the end of the road for Liz Carr.

Later in 2020, the 47-year-old actress and comedian will be appearing alongside Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming film Infinite which is currently in post-production after filming in Cardiff, London and Aldershot. It's expected to release in August 2020.

Aside from her Hollywood acting debut, Liz Carr has appearances in Disability Monologues and the TV mini-series Devs coming up according to IMDb.

Silent Witness series 23, as well as older seasons, are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.