Where was The Stranger filmed? Netflix thriller deviates from the novel!

"What if our darkest secrets were exposed by a stranger?"

It already has viewers hooked, but where was The Stranger filmed?

With enough twists and turns to keep you guessing until the very end, it's no surprise that audiences are flocking to Netflix for this alluring new thriller.

All eight episodes of Danny Brocklehurst's The Stranger arrived on the streaming service on Thursday, January 30th 2020. It's actually based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, which is definitely worth seeking out.

It tells the intriguing tale a family man's life turned upside down when a stranger arrives to reveal secrets very close to home. Directed by Daniel O'Hara and Hannah Quinn, it'll have you on the edge of your seat and always guessing.

Let's move in and take a closer look.

The Stranger on Netflix

It may be called The Stranger, but the performers present here are certainly no strangers to our screens...

This new Netflix gem stars the likes of Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as the titular stranger, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) as Adam Price, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as DS Johanna Griffin, Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Heidi, Shaun Dooley (The Witcher) as Tripp and more.

Seriously, what a cast!

They all turn in terrific work, but let's take a moment to consider the places they navigate in the series...

Where was The Stranger filmed?

According to the Express, The Stranger was mainly filmed in Manchester.

Considering specific locations, the same source notes that they were spotted shooting in the likes of St Peter’s Square, Whalley Range and Ancoats.

That's not all though...

Some sequences saw the production move to Stockport, Bolton and Eccles. So, while the series is sure to never specifically identify its location, this information and the accents featured throughout the show suggest it takes place in Northern England.

This is wildly different from the book, which was set in America. However, this isn't exactly the only deviation from the source material.

Audiences talk The Stranger

Netflix fans have wasted no time checking out The Stranger and have already headed to Twitter to offer thoughts and comments.

