What is a Simp? TikTok’s Simp Nation trend explained

The word 'simp' has taken over social media in recent weeks but what exactly does it mean?

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends with new memes and challenges popping up on a regular basis.

The video-sharing site TikTok has been a huge driving force in creating these new trends and it's not hard to see why with an estimated 800 million users worldwide.

One of the latest trends to hit the site and other social media platforms such as Twitter is the viral slang Simp, often used to describe a person.

But what exactly does it mean?

What does 'simp' mean?

If you ask Google for the meaning of the word 'simp' you'll get the answer: "A silly or foolish person."

This is derived from the word simpleton and essentially is used to describe a person as a bit of an idiot.

However, this is not quite the same meaning of the word that is found on the likes of TikTok and Twitter.

What is a social media Simp?

On social media, the word Simp is used to describe someone, usually male, who treats someone else, usually a woman who doesn't like them back, really well in the hopes of sparking up a relationship or getting some action, as it were.

The use of the word soared when TikTok users started creating videos like those above where people would be welcomed into the 'Simp Nation' for things like "paying for a girl's bill at a restaurant even though you're just friends."

This is also more commonly known as being in the friend zone.

Where does the word Simp come from?

According to Metro, the word Simp is an anagram derived from the following: Sucker Idolizing Mediocre P*ssy.

It's a little crass but it doesn't shy away from getting to the point.

And if you think about it, does have a similar meaning to the other use of the word Simp.