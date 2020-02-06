What became of the international midfielder who bizarrely claimed he was Rangers-bound in 2016?

Rangers were linked with a bizarre move to bring Khalid Aucho to Ibrox in 2016.

Rangers have missed out on a host of player over the years, just like any other club – but the name Khalid Aucho will remind fans of a bizarre transfer saga.

The years is 2016; Rangers have just won promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, and Mark Warburton is attempting to re-tool his squad to try and establish the club in the top flight again.

That proved to be a big summer for Rangers, as household names like Joey Barton, Niko Kranjcar and Philippe Senderos arrived, as well as Joe Garner and Jordan Rossiter.

One player who became a big story that summer was Aucho, who was playing in Kenya for Gor Mahia at the time, whilst featuring in the Ugandan national team.

It all started with Aucho telling Goal that Rangers had approached him and he wanted to make the move to Ibrox, before Gor Mahia themselves claimed that Rangers were making a move.

The saga took so many twists and turns; Aucho told Goal he was close to signing for Rangers, before Gor Mahia claimed it was just a trial period, and Aucho then bizarrely pivoted to saying he was going on trial with Aberdeen instead.

That was largely the end of it for Rangers; they didn't move for Aucho, the story seemed almost like a calculated attempt to get Aucho a new club, so where is he now?

Aucho did leave Gor Mahia in 2016, but for a move to South Africa with Baroka. He strangely earned a move to Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, turning out for OFK Beograd too before India with East Bengal and Churchill Brothers, continuing his nomadic career.

Now 26, Aucho is currently in the Egyptian Premier League with Misr Lel Massaka, scoring one goal in eight games this season as he finally attempts to settle down.

It's fair to say that Rangers didn't really miss out by not signing Aucho, and fans will just hope there isn't a similarly bizarre transfer saga in the future, as going through that one was enough.