West Ham fans discuss Reece Oxford's latest blow

Reece Oxford of West Ham United
The former West Ham youngster Reece Oxford is potentially facing time in the lower leagues of Germany.

Reece Oxford of FC Augsburg tackles Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at WWK-Arena on October 19, 2019 in Augsburg,...

Reece Oxford was once considered the next best thing to come out of England, but after being linked with a move to Manchester United and some failed loan spells - the 21-year-old could now be set back even further.

Kicker via The Sun has stated that Oxford could now get some game time in Germany's regional leagues, the fourth-tier of German football.

The publication also pointed out surprise rumours linking the Englishman to clubs such as VVV Venlo and Luton Town - both two struggling sides in their respective leagues.

 

The defensive-minded youngster has played just eight matches in the Bundesliga this season for his current club FC Augsburg, which isn't too bad, but it seems the former Hammer is failing to impress in Germany.

The 21-year-old joined the German side for just £1.80m, after leaving east London in August 2019.

Oxford has been capped at international U21s level, so perhaps if the young defender can find his form again he can start to get his England career back on track.

Reece Oxford (L) of FC Augsburg fights for the ball with Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at WWK-Arena on...

The Hammers fans had a mixed reaction to the update, with some of them feeling like it could have turned out differently if the London born player stayed in the east side of the capital.

But sadly, the rest of the supporters were rather enjoying the news - with most of them laughing at what Oxford has now become. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tin Jedvaj of FC Augsburg and Stephan Lichtsteiner of FC Augsburg and Reece Oxford of FC Augsburg look on during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on...

