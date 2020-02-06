Warnock claims 18-year-old Liverpool prospect has a 'big problem' at Anfield

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has caught the eye on all of his senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Stephen Warnock has told BBC Sport that he thinks Neco Williams has a problem at Liverpool as he is going to struggle for game time.

Williams has made four appearances for Liverpool’s senior side and he has always impressed.

The 18-year-old was arguably Liverpool's best player on Tuesday evening, as a youthful Reds side made it past Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

However, Williams chances of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s side are limited because he is competing for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s spot.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the stand out right-backs in the Premier League over the past few years.

And Warnock said: "There are players who play for Wales, who don't play that much club football, because the quality they possess might be better than what's already in the squad.

"I definitely think Neco could be one of those players.

"The big problem at Liverpool is that he's got Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of him, who is arguably the best right-back in world football at the moment.

"So for him to get some game time is very difficult and he's finding it difficult to get on the bench.”

Whether Liverpool will look to loan out Williams in future to get him more regular action remains to be seen.

Williams does not just have Alexander-Arnold to force his way ahead of in Liverpool’s team, as James Milner and Joe Gomez are also able to play at right-back if required.

Liverpool’s win over Shrewsbury has set up a fifth round clash with Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if Williams is given the nod by Klopp in that match.