Villa midfielder admits he asked Dean Smith for move away in January

Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey was granted his request of a move away to Doncaster Rovers last month.

Jacob Ramsey has admitted to the Doncaster Free Press that he asked Dean Smith to leave Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Villa youngster Ramsey learnt of Doncaster’s interest last month, and quickly decided that an opportunity to play regular first-team football was one that he wanted.

Smith went on the sanction the move, with the midfielder making an extremely bright start with the League One club.

The 18-year-old Villa prospect scored twice on debut, as Doncaster beat Tranmere Rovers.

And Ramsey has now opened up about the move to the Keepmoat.

“I said Doncaster are interested, can I go there? And he said yes. I took it,” Ramsey said.

"It was a 50-50 decision really.

"Mark Harrison, the academy manager at Villa, knows Darren Moore really well.

"They've been speaking. I'm guessing Mark put in a good word about me and the gaffer said yes.”

There are high hopes for Ramsey at Villa, who will be keeping a close eye on the youngster’s loan spell.

Ramsey has been one of the stand out players in Villa’s academy system, and already has three senior appearances to his name, despite his tender years.

Ramsey will now be looking to help Doncaster earn promotion to the Championship.

Darren Moore’s men are currently in ninth place in the League One table.