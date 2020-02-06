Quick links

'No way', 'laughable': Some fans slate pundit's 'ridiculous' comments on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sam Allardyce is seen arriving at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on November 29, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish has been superb for Dean Smith's side this season.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa runs with the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United...

A number of fans have hit out at comments made about Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish by Sam Allardyce on talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old continues to impress for Dean Smith's side, having followed up last season's promotion heroics with plenty of high-calibre displays in the Premier League this term.

As a result, Grealish continues to be linked with a move away from Villa Park, The Mirror claiming that Manchester United will turn their attentions to him from Leicester's James Maddison.

 

Now, according to The Sun, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also entered the race for the Englishman, having been impressed by his displays in the Premier League.

Allardyce, speaking on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, said of Grealish: "I think (his exploits are) going to create a massive interest across the European clubs because of the quality of play he shows on the ball, the calmness, the final pass and now the finish as well.

"It wouldn’t be beyond a clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid to look at him, the only is question is could he handle it at a club of that size? And I would like to think he could, based on how he has stepped up in the Premier League for Villa."

Allardyce's comments have caused a stir amongst fans of assorted English teams and some made their feelings known on social media:

Grealish has made 173 senior appearances for Villa, scoring 24 goals and registering 30 assists according to Transfermarkt, and his contract at Villa Park will take him to the summer of 2023.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa signs a new contract at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 24, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

