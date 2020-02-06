'No way', 'laughable': Some fans slate pundit's 'ridiculous' comments on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish has been superb for Dean Smith's side this season.

A number of fans have hit out at comments made about Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish by Sam Allardyce on talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old continues to impress for Dean Smith's side, having followed up last season's promotion heroics with plenty of high-calibre displays in the Premier League this term.

As a result, Grealish continues to be linked with a move away from Villa Park, The Mirror claiming that Manchester United will turn their attentions to him from Leicester's James Maddison.

Now, according to The Sun, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also entered the race for the Englishman, having been impressed by his displays in the Premier League.

Allardyce, speaking on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, said of Grealish: "I think (his exploits are) going to create a massive interest across the European clubs because of the quality of play he shows on the ball, the calmness, the final pass and now the finish as well.

"It wouldn’t be beyond a clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid to look at him, the only is question is could he handle it at a club of that size? And I would like to think he could, based on how he has stepped up in the Premier League for Villa."

Allardyce's comments have caused a stir amongst fans of assorted English teams and some made their feelings known on social media:

Give it a rest — Jean-luc Alvarez (@JeanlucAlvarez) February 6, 2020

That’s my morning spoilt Sam on talksport what a waste of time he is pants . So up himself get rid or lose listeners — Mark Lammiman (@originallammy) February 6, 2020

When will you all stop overhyping English players. — Stromaemaestro (@stromaemaestro) February 6, 2020

Media, always trying to unsettle and sell smaller clubs players. — VIKTOR (@VIKTOR42390574) February 6, 2020

Bejesus, used to think Sam knew what he was on about....How wrong I have been. — Goodmeister (@goodmeister) February 6, 2020

And this is the very reason Big Sam lasted no time in the England job..... Clueless — Tovester (@Tovester2) February 6, 2020

Laughable now. Barcelona or Real? — Jamie McGowan (@Jamie_Mcgowan) February 6, 2020

And that is why Big Sam is out of a job. Ridiculous — Alf Tupper UCL #6 (@taitig5times) February 6, 2020

What’s with the jack greilish obsession?? He’s the most over rated player in the premier league this season! — Captain 8 Ball (@LFC_Hughesy) February 6, 2020

No way absolutely no way — Danny Anders (@Dananders7) February 6, 2020

Grealish has made 173 senior appearances for Villa, scoring 24 goals and registering 30 assists according to Transfermarkt, and his contract at Villa Park will take him to the summer of 2023.