'Unbelievable': £6m PL ace thinks Tottenham have a star in their ranks

Danny Owen
Danny Owens Profile
Tottenham Hotspur paid £27m to bring Steven Bergwijn to the Premier League and Jose Mourinho already loves Davy Propper's former PSV team-mate.

Tottenham Hotspur could have a star in their ranks in the shape of Steven Bergwijn, the winger’s former PSV team-mate Davy Propper has told Jim White on talkSPORT (6 February, 11am).

The Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker is well placed to pass judgement on a fellow Dutch international who moved to North London to the tune of £27 million at the end of the January transfer window.

Propper was pulling the strings at the heart of PSV’s midfield when a fresh-faced Bergwijn rose through the ranks after all.

 

And while The Seagulls star didn’t stick around long enough to watch a jet-heeled forward establish himself as one of the Eredivisie’s most influential performers, he knows enough about Bergwijn to predict that Tottenham have pulled off a real coup.

“He could be (a star),” said Propper, who joined Brighton for £6 million almost three years ago (BBC).

“He has a lot of qualities. I played with him at PSV but he’s so fast, his dribbles are unbelievable. I’m really happy for him.”

There is no shortage of big-name signings who have struggled to make the step up from the Eredivisie to the Premier League over the years but Bergwijn’s dream debut last weekend suggests that he is not about to follow in the footsteps of Memphis Depay, Mateja Kezman and Afonso Alves.

The 22-year-old marked his Tottenham debut in sensational fashion against none other than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, setting the Londoners on their way to a 2-0 win with a laser-like second-half volley.

