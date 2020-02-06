Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

The FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jan Vertonghen display against Southampton

Subhankar Mondal
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jan Vertonghen was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton on Wednesday.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur and Danny Ings of Southampton FC in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jan Vertonghen against Southampton on Wednesday evening.

Vertonghen was in action for Tottenham in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Premier League rivals Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Belgium international central defender started the match, but he was substituted in the 54th minute, as Jose Mourinho’s side won 3-2 to progress to the fifth round of the prestigious cup competition.

 

The 32-year-old did not have a good game on a personal level, as the defender looked very rusty and struggled defensively, and he was very disappointed when he was taken off.

The Belgian has not been playing well for Spurs this season, and is not guaranteed a place in Mourinho’s starting lineup.

So far this campaign, Vertonghen has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances for Spurs, and has played 253 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur kicks the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05,...

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Vertonghen, and believe that he is done at the club.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch