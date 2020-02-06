Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jan Vertonghen display against Southampton

Jan Vertonghen was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jan Vertonghen against Southampton on Wednesday evening.

Vertonghen was in action for Tottenham in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Premier League rivals Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Belgium international central defender started the match, but he was substituted in the 54th minute, as Jose Mourinho’s side won 3-2 to progress to the fifth round of the prestigious cup competition.

The 32-year-old did not have a good game on a personal level, as the defender looked very rusty and struggled defensively, and he was very disappointed when he was taken off.

The Belgian has not been playing well for Spurs this season, and is not guaranteed a place in Mourinho’s starting lineup.

So far this campaign, Vertonghen has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances for Spurs, and has played 253 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Vertonghen, and believe that he is done at the club.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

I feel so bad for Vertonghen. You can tell that he knows that he is losing his form. So sad to watch him go from such a dominant force to this. #THFC — Adam Roark (@Adam_Roark) February 5, 2020

Vertonghen looks like a man who knows his time is up. — Brian Kenny (@THFC29) February 5, 2020

Think that’s a @GNev2 at Stoke moment for Vertonghen, sadly. Really feel for him. #THFC — Glenn Ebrey (@glennebrey) February 5, 2020

Age and injuries have just caught up with Vertonghen. Sad to see him become so unreliable... #thfc — Ali (@alimohddshahid) February 5, 2020

Eric Dier is a pathetic footballer! Another gutless performance this from spurs. Pathetic show. Can’t wait for the season to come to an end be a shame to see Vertonghen leave us end of the season to... he’s been a great player over the years!!! — Matty Richards (@matty96THFC) February 5, 2020

Vertonghen been one of the best defenders that has graced our shirt but sadly looks like he is done — Dan (@DanhTHFC) February 5, 2020

Embarrassing reaction from Vertonghen there. If you don’t want to get subbed off, don’t give it a 3/10 for 55 minutes. Sulking, like an actual child #TOTSOU #THFC — Max Pollard (@MaxPollard92) February 5, 2020

So sad to see Vertonghen as a shadow of his former self. He’s been an absolute beast for this club until recently #COYS #THFC — Lexi #COYS (@LexiJane_x) February 5, 2020

Vertonghen knows he’s done at this level. https://t.co/WsmooZbnrA — Max (@RossiterTHFC) February 5, 2020

Sad to see and hear this: Vertonghen has been an incredible servant to the club, but time and injuries have taken their toll #THFC #COYS https://t.co/t4yVkuFqZI — Glen Naylor (@Glen_Naylor) February 5, 2020

I'd hug Vertonghen if I could. Man looks devastated. #TOTSOU #THFC — André Ferreira (@_andrecferreira) February 5, 2020

Sad to see Vertonghen's decline, but I'm more sad to see Spurs' decline. Yes, we got a good win at the weekend but we look a shadow of the side of 18 months ago, and that's being generous. We look and play like a midtable team. #COYS #THFC #TOTSOU — Dan Almond (@s17pur) February 5, 2020

Jan Vertonghen is one of the most consistent players I’ve seen at Spurs in my life and I could cry seeing it end like this — Chris Lane (@chrisjjlane) February 5, 2020