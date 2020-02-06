Who will replace Thomas Chamberlain in Silent Witness? Five actors who could fill Richard Lintern's shoes

Silent Witness is set for some big changes when it returns to our screens.

If you ever thought that BBC One's Silent Witness ever rested on its laurels, the season finale of series 23 will definitely have quashed any of those thoughts.

While the 23rd series as a whole has been enthralling from start to finish, episodes 9 and 10 were real highlights with the drama levels ramped up to 11.

After episode 9 teased the death of Jack Hodgson (David Caves), episode 10 revealed that it would be Richard Lintern's Thomas Chamberlain who would bite the dust after being contaminated with a lethal dose of deadly nerve agent.

On top of that, Liz Carr's Clarissa Mullery also announced her decision to leave. As a result, series 24 of Silent Witness will look very different when it arrives, almost certainly with some much-needed fresh faces coming in.

Richard Lintern is one actor who will need replacing after his character's heroic death and we just happen to have some suggestions over who could step into his shoes.

ANOTHER DEPARTURE: Liz Carr is taking on Hollywood after leaving Silent Witness

The criteria

For our potential replacements, we've come up with some guidelines when looking for potential actors to come in as a direct replacement for Richard Lintern.

As Richard Lintern was the oldest of the permanent Silent Witness cast at 57 years old, it would make sense to replace him with an experienced actor who can bring some seniority to the team.

Alternatively, Silent Witness could bring in a younger actor who could almost act as a rival to Jack Hodgson among the group, especially if any romance flares up between him and Nikki as fans seem to be craving.

As a result, our suggestions follow along these lines but just who have we picked?

Andrew Scott

The brilliant Andrew Scott is easily one of the hottest properties out there at the moment so bringing him in for Silent Witness is almost an impossibility but if you wanted an actor with charm, charisma and razor-sharp intelligence then this is your man.

Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels is another unlikely candidate as he's so tightly bound to the Star Wars franchise. However, earlier in his career, the actor had appeared on the likes of Holby City and The Bill so it's not impossible to imagine C-3PO taking on a role at the Lyell now his role in the Star Wars saga has come to an end.



Daniel Mays

Daniel Mays is an actor who has appeared in almost every film or TV show to come out in the past 15 years. The versatile actor could make for an excellent rival to Jack but Mays has always flitted between TV and film roles rather than staying in the same role for too long.

Ian McElhinney

While he's best known for his role in HBO's Game of Thrones, Ian McElhinney is certainly a versatile actor who could excel as a senior figure in the Lyell team. The only issue is, Ian appeared in Silent Witness' 22nd series in 2019 so returning so soon in a permanent role is unlikely.

Jonathan Aris

Jonathan Aris, who you'll most likely recognise from Sherlock or more recently the second episode of BBC One's Dracula, is arguably our most realistic choice to replace Richard Lintern. He just about toes the line between being a young gun and a wise head and also has experience in forensics as his appearance as Anderson in Sherlock goes to show.

He's also one of the few actors who hasn't yet appeared in Silent Witness in a guest role, so he'd be a near-perfect fit.



Either way, we'll likely learn more about the BBC's casting plans for Silent Witness series 24 in the next few weeks and months.

Until then though, series 6-23 of Silent Witness is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.