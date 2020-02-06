Teenager admits Liverpool decision upset him

Alfie Devine was released by Liverpool when was 11 years of age.

The 15-year-old midfielder was released by Liverpool when he was 11 years of age, having signed terms with the Premier League club at the tender age of seven, as reported by The Liverpool Echo.

The teenager has reflected on his time at the Reds, and the talented and promising midfielder has admitted that he was disappointed after being released by the Merseyside outfit.

Devine told The Liverpool Echo: “All of it was enjoyable, I enjoyed every minute of it. When we were 10, 11, we started going on tours away and I really enjoyed them. We were all mates there and it was really enjoyable.

“At first when you are released it’s a bit upsetting. You have to go through not only the football side when you’re not at the club but you go into school and people ask what’s happened and have you been released.

“You don’t want to keep telling everyone, yeah, I got released. It doesn’t feel nice.”

Flourishing at Wigan Athletic

Devine joined Wigan Athletic four months after his departure from Liverpool, and the youngster is flourishing at the Latics now.

The 15-year-old has moved from a centre-forward role to midfield, and he is doing well in that position.

The teenager has played for the Wigan Under-18 and the Wigan Under-23 team this season, and it is only a matter of time before he gets the chance to turn out for the senior side.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed of interest from clubs in Europe for Devine, but for now, the teenager is better off at Wigan where he can progress and develop as a footballer at his own pace.