Strachan has made quite a claim about Celtic player Rodgers described as ‘incredible’

Gordon Strachan has compared Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard to Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic manager made the comments after Edouard scored twice for the Hoops in their win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Strachan, who played for Leeds United and Manchester United among other clubs, was impressed with the 22-year-old forward and has raved about him, making quite a claim.

The Scottish Sun quotes Strachan as saying about Edouard: "He reminds me of Bergkamp. He can do all the things at Bergkamp could do at probably a younger age."

Brilliant talent

While some will be sceptical about a player who is playing in the Scottish Premiership, the fact is that Edouard is a hugely talented striker who has a lot of potential.

The former Paris Saint-Germain prospect has progressed steadily since he has been at Celtic, and he has already scored 20 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to BBC Sport.

Praise from Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers, who is now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League, worked with Edouard when he was the manager of Celtic, and the former Liverpool boss spoke highly of him back in December 2018.

The Daily Record quoted Rodgers as saying about Edouard on December 29, 2018: “I find myself applauding due to the sheer quality that he possesses, which is incredible.

“He also has a great footballing brain and technique for such a young player. He’s very strong and he also gets goals. He’s a fantastic talent.”