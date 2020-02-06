Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Strachan has made quite a claim about Celtic player Rodgers described as ‘incredible’

Subhankar Mondal
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Odsonne Edouard has been compared to Denis Bergkamp by Gordon Strachan.

Odsonne Edouard of CelChristopher Jullien of Celtic battles for possession with Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park...

Gordon Strachan has compared Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard to Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic manager made the comments after Edouard scored twice for the Hoops in their win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Subscribe

Strachan, who played for Leeds United and Manchester United among other clubs, was impressed with the 22-year-old forward and has raved about him, making quite a claim.

The Scottish Sun quotes Strachan as saying about Edouard: "He reminds me of Bergkamp. He can do all the things at Bergkamp could do at probably a younger age."

 

Brilliant talent

While some will be sceptical about a player who is playing in the Scottish Premiership, the fact is that Edouard is a hugely talented striker who has a lot of potential.

The former Paris Saint-Germain prospect has progressed steadily since he has been at Celtic, and he has already scored 20 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to BBC Sport.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Praise from Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers, who is now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League, worked with Edouard when he was the manager of Celtic, and the former Liverpool boss spoke highly of him back in December 2018.

The Daily Record quoted Rodgers as saying about Edouard on December 29, 2018: “I find myself applauding due to the sheer quality that he possesses, which is incredible.

“He also has a great footballing brain and technique for such a young player. He’s very strong and he also gets goals. He’s a fantastic talent.”

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on January 30, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch