Steven Gerrard thinks ‘phenomenal’ Rangers player could have done better last night

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to the club’s official website that Allan McGregor will be disappointed with the goal that he conceded against Hibernian at Ibrox.

Gerrard’s side got the better of Hibernian 2-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

McGregor was in goal as usual for the Gers, and the Scottish goalkeeper conceded in the 35th minute.

Rangers manager Gerrard believes that the 38-year-old will be disappointed with the goal that he let in.

Gerrard told Rangers’ official website: “We have obviously conceded a goal, and Allan [McGregor] will be disappointed by it.

“He has been phenomenal for me as a goalkeeper, but I think when he watches that back, he will probably say to himself, ‘should I have come or should I have stayed?’

“I’m sure he’ll discuss that with Colin Stewart, but once he does come, he has to do better. But, he has saved us many, many times before so maybe we can excuse him from criticism.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, hosts Rangers had 68% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned 18 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Hibernian had 32% of the possession, took five shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Title challenge

The win against Hibs means that Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 60 points from 24 matches, seven points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 25 games.