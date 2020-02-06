Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Steven Gerrard thinks ‘phenomenal’ Rangers player could have done better last night

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to the club’s official website that Allan McGregor will be disappointed with the goal that he conceded against Hibernian at Ibrox.

Gerrard’s side got the better of Hibernian 2-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Subscribe

McGregor was in goal as usual for the Gers, and the Scottish goalkeeper conceded in the 35th minute.

Rangers manager Gerrard believes that the 38-year-old will be disappointed with the goal that he let in.

 

Gerrard told Rangers’ official website: “We have obviously conceded a goal, and Allan [McGregor] will be disappointed by it.

“He has been phenomenal for me as a goalkeeper, but I think when he watches that back, he will probably say to himself, ‘should I have come or should I have stayed?’

“I’m sure he’ll discuss that with Colin Stewart, but once he does come, he has to do better. But, he has saved us many, many times before so maybe we can excuse him from criticism.”

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, hosts Rangers had 68% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned 18 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Hibernian had 32% of the possession, took five shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Title challenge

The win against Hibs means that Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 60 points from 24 matches, seven points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 25 games.

Alan McGregor of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch