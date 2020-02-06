Steven Gerrard shares what he was shouting at Ianis Hagi as he scored first Rangers goal

Rangers saw Ianis Hagi score his first Ibrox goal last night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has praised Ianis Hagi for his winning goal against Hibernian – but admitted to the Glasgow Evening Times that he didn't want him to take his shot first time.

The Gers were back in action again on Wednesday night, hosting Hibernian at Ibrox after Saturday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

Gerrard really needed a reaction to get Rangers back on track, but saw his side fall a goal down as Allan McGregor couldn't deal with a high ball, and Paul Hanlon put Hibs in front.

Rangers did manage to get themselves level before the break as George Edmundson fired home the equaliser, and the second half was an onslaught.

The Gers piled pressure on the Hibs goal in search of the winner, but they had to wait until the 84th minute to find that goal – and it came from new boy Hagi.

Hibs couldn't clear their lines, and as Connor Goldson flicked on Scott Arfield's header, Hagi rattled a volley into the corner of the net with a superb first-time finish.

The Romanian was making his first Rangers start since joining on loan from Genk on Friday, and he showed exactly what he's so highly rated with an outstanding winning goal.

After the game, Gerrard admitted that he thought Hagi was better in the second half, and was always looking for the ball, but even admitted that he was actually shouting for Hagi to take a touch rather than hit his goal first time – a moment that came off perfectly for the playmaker.

“Ianis is a top talent. I said it when he arrived,” said Gerrard. “We picked very bold and ambitious line-up for a reason, because we were looking for creativity and a spark in final third. I thought his performance grew as the game wore on. In the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about.”

“Second half he was much stronger. He’s a brave player. He'll receive the ball in any situation, in any area of the pitch. Even if he makes a mistake, he won’t shy away. His second half performance deserved to win the match. He was outstanding. I was actually shouting at him to take a touch. It's his dad’s birthday as well so it's a nice moment for him,” he added.