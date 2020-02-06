Son names the Tottenham teammate he thought was 'amazing' last night

Tottenham Hotspur managed to beat Southampton in the FA Cup, with Jose Mourinho's side progressing to the fifth round.

Heung-Min Son has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash against Southampton, that he thought Dele Alli was ‘amazing’ after being brought on last night.

Alli came off the bench for Tottenham, as they beat Southampton 3-2 in the FA Cup, and it was his introduction that seemed to turn the game in Jose Mourinho’s side’s favour.

The attacking midfielder provided Spurs with energy and more of a cutting edge in the final third, which they have been desperately lacking during his time on the bench.

Southampton dominated for large periods last night, but could not get over the line, as Tottenham came from behind to claim victory.

Alli was influential in the win as he first set up Lucas Moura with a fine bit of play, and then created the penalty which Heung-Min Son scored from.

Alli released Son with a wonderfully weighted pass, before the South Korean was brought down by Angus Gunn in the Southampton goal.

Son went on to roll the ball in from the spot, as Spurs made it to the fifth round.

And Son said: “It means a lot. We were 1-0 up and had a tough period.

“I thought second half we showed our brilliant character. Dele came on and put in an amazing performance, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Tottenham will now go on to face Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition.