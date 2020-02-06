Some fans think Aston Villa player is off to Leicester City

Jack Grealish is an important player for Aston Villa.

Some Leicester City fans on Twitter think that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish will join the Foxes in the summer of 2020.

The Leicester supporters have responded to Ben Chilwell’s tweet in which he posted a picture of his teammate James Maddison along with Grealish.

Some fans of the former Premier League champions believe that it is a sign that the 24-year-old will move to Brendan Rodgers’s team at the end of the season.

come to Leicester yous — bluefox_lcfc (@BlueFox_LCFC) February 5, 2020

Get the contract out as Rio would say. — Harry (@Harrylcfc123) February 5, 2020

Grealish coming to Leicester, you heard it here first. #avfc #GrealishToLeicester — Ollie (@OPlcfc) February 5, 2020

Grealish to Leicester confirmed — ⋄ (@Will17i) February 5, 2020

If this doesn’t say Grealish to Leicester then idk what does.. #GrealishToLeicester — Leo Barnett (@LBlcfc) February 5, 2020

Stats

Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, is a very creative player and is a key figure in the current Villa team.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 23 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Linked away

Grealish has been linked with moves away from Villa in the summer of 2020.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all are interested in the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Villa could demand as much as £60 million in transfer fees for Grealish.