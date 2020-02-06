Quick links

Some fans think Aston Villa player is off to Leicester City

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his teams second goal of the game with team mates during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at...
Jack Grealish is an important player for Aston Villa.

Some Leicester City fans on Twitter think that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish will join the Foxes in the summer of 2020.

The Leicester supporters have responded to Ben Chilwell’s tweet in which he posted a picture of his teammate James Maddison along with Grealish.

Some fans of the former Premier League champions believe that it is a sign that the 24-year-old will move to Brendan Rodgers’s team at the end of the season.

 

Stats

Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, is a very creative player and is a key figure in the current Villa team.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 23 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Linked away

Grealish has been linked with moves away from Villa in the summer of 2020.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all are interested in the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Villa could demand as much as £60 million in transfer fees for Grealish.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

