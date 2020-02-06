Sky Sports pundit claims Ancelotti's improved Everton star loads, but slates another player

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has still only tasted defeat once since arriving at Goodison Park.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that Everton attacker Theo Walcott has improved since Carlo Ancelotti came in, but Jordan Pickford looks well ‘off it’.

Walcott scored the winner in Everton’s last match, as he helped his side to a 3-2 win over Watford.

Pickford, though, did not cover himself in glory in the same game.

The England international goalkeeper has been guilty of making a series of errors this term.

And Nicholas thinks that Pickford should be stripped of his title as England’s number one.

“The form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been promising, while Walcott has improved, with his pace and movement a constant threat,” Nicholas said when talking about Everton.

“Richarlison is down the left and they have some tidy enough midfielders to complement their attack but it is the defence that is the worry. They look so vulnerable. Jordan Pickford cannot be branded as England's No. 1. He looks off it.”

Everton have let in 37 goals so far this season, which is a higher total than any other team in the top half.

If Pickford was to be replaced, Jonas Lossl looks likely to be the man to step in, but he hasn’t been given much game time since arriving in the summer.

Since Ancelotti came in, Everton have lost just one game, so the Italian boss may be keen to stick with his current team, which is in good form.

The Toffees are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.