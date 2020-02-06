Quick links

Sky Sports pundit claims Ancelotti's improved Everton star loads, but slates another player

Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 11, 2018 in London, England.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has still only tasted defeat once since arriving at Goodison Park.

Theo Walcott of Everton is challenged by Ben Gibson of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2018 in Burnley, United...

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that Everton attacker Theo Walcott has improved since Carlo Ancelotti came in, but Jordan Pickford looks well ‘off it’.

Walcott scored the winner in Everton’s last match, as he helped his side to a 3-2 win over Watford.

Pickford, though, did not cover himself in glory in the same game.

The England international goalkeeper has been guilty of making a series of errors this term.

 

And Nicholas thinks that Pickford should be stripped of his title as England’s number one.

“The form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been promising, while Walcott has improved, with his pace and movement a constant threat,” Nicholas said when talking about Everton.

“Richarlison is down the left and they have some tidy enough midfielders to complement their attack but it is the defence that is the worry. They look so vulnerable. Jordan Pickford cannot be branded as England's No. 1. He looks off it.”

Mason Holgate of Everton talks to Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Everton have let in 37 goals so far this season, which is a higher total than any other team in the top half.

If Pickford was to be replaced, Jonas Lossl looks likely to be the man to step in, but he hasn’t been given much game time since arriving in the summer.

Since Ancelotti came in, Everton have lost just one game, so the Italian boss may be keen to stick with his current team, which is in good form.

The Toffees are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

