Simon Donnelly cannot believe how quick Celtic midfielder is

Subhankar Mondal
Callum McGregor of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow,...
Callum McGregor is an important player for Celtic.

Simon Donnelly has praised Celtic and Scotland international midfielder Callum McGregor on Twitter.

The former Celtic star was impressed with the display produced by McGregor during the win against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership game on Wednesday evening.

Donnelly believes that the 26-year-old midfielder is Scotland’s best midfielder, and has been impressed with his pace with the ball.

 

 

Stats

McGregor has made 25 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring five goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Scotland international midfielder also scored two goals in five Champions League qualifying games, has made five appearances in the Europa League, and scored one goal in four Scottish League Cup ties, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of the Hoops his entire professional cub football career so far, and has won the league title five times, the Scottish Cup thrice, and the Scottish League Cup on four occasions.

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup this season, and are aiming to clinch the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership title as well.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

