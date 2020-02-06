Simon Donnelly cannot believe how quick Celtic midfielder is

Callum McGregor is an important player for Celtic.

Simon Donnelly has praised Celtic and Scotland international midfielder Callum McGregor on Twitter.

The former Celtic star was impressed with the display produced by McGregor during the win against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership game on Wednesday evening.

Donnelly believes that the 26-year-old midfielder is Scotland’s best midfielder, and has been impressed with his pace with the ball.

McGregor , Scotland’s best midfielder, how quick with the ball — Simon Donnelly (@SimonDonnelly13) February 5, 2020

Stats

McGregor has made 25 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring five goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Scotland international midfielder also scored two goals in five Champions League qualifying games, has made five appearances in the Europa League, and scored one goal in four Scottish League Cup ties, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of the Hoops his entire professional cub football career so far, and has won the league title five times, the Scottish Cup thrice, and the Scottish League Cup on four occasions.

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup this season, and are aiming to clinch the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership title as well.