Will there be a series 24 of Silent Witness? Release date, potential storylines and cast changes

BBC One's Silent Witness has completed another series and attention is already turning to the future of the show.

Series 23 of Silent Witness came to a dramatic conclusion last night (February 5th) and it's safe to say that the show is in for its biggest shake-up in the last eight years.

Not only was the season finale packed with plenty of tension and drama but we also bid farewell to two fan-favourite characters.

As a result, there's a whole raft of new possibilities for Silent Witness as the series nears its 25th anniversary of being on our screens.

That has left many fans wondering, will there be a 24th series heading our way in 2021?

CHANGE IS COMING: 5 actors who could replace Richard Lintern in Silent Witness

Silent Witness series 23 is over!

After 10 episodes and five gripping storylines, Silent Witness series 23 has come to an end.

While the series as a whole was enthralling, the final two episodes took the drama level and ramped it up to 11.

After threatening to kill off Jack at the end of episode 9, it was instead Thomas who succumbed to a lethal dose of deadly nerve agent while Clarissa also announced her decision to step down in order to spend more time with her family.

As a result, what the future of Silent Witness holds is almost entirely unknown.

A FOND FAREWELL: Liz Carr is taking on Hollywood after leaving Silent Witness

Will there be a series 24?

Yes. The BBC announced after the final episode of series 23 that the show has been renewed for not just one but two more series.

As a result, when 2021 and 2022 roll around, we should still have plenty more drama from the Lyell team to get our teeth stuck into.

What can we expect?

Release date - This has yet to be confirmed but as 10 of the past 11 series of Silent Witness have released in January, it's most likely that series 24 will follow suit.

Storylines - Who knows? Exact story details will no doubt be kept tightly under wraps until closer to broadcast. However, we can expect an episode or two of getting to know some new characters as and when they arrive.

Cast changes - Again, we'll have to wait and see who the BBC announce as new cast members for the series. This is most likely going to occur when filming on series 24 begins or just prior to the release of the new series itself

Until then, series 23 and some older seasons of Silent Witness are available to stream now via BBC iPlayer.