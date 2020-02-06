Shakespeare & Hathaway cast - season 3 features Tamzin Outhwaite, Vic Reeves and Josie Lawrence!

With talent like this, season 3 promises the most stacked cast yet.

The Shakespeare & Hathaway season 3 cast is bursting with brilliant guest stars.

Are you ready to get dressed up in your best detective attire and solve some cases?

Yeah, that does sound like a lot of work actually. Fortunately, a new season of Shakespeare & Hathaway on our screens means we can dive into an entertaining version of it all from the comfy vantage point of our sofas.

Created by Paul Matthew Thompson and Jude Tindall, this comedy-drama series whisks fans away to Stratford-upon-Avon to accompany two private investigators on a range of cases. Series 1 released back in 2018 and swiftly earned an admiring fanbase, and now, we're already on season 3.

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton are brilliant as the titular leads, but there's plenty more talent aboard too!

Shakespeare & Hathaway cast: Season 3

Check out the Shakespeare & Hathaway cast below:

- Jo Joyner as Luella Shakespeare

- Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway

- Patrick Walshe McBride as Sebastian Brudenell

- Tomos Eames as Detective Sergeant Joseph Keeler

- Roberta Taylor as Gloria Fonteyn

- Yasmin Kaur Barn as Police Constable Viola Deacon

As highlighted by the Radio Times, season 3 will also feature such talented performers as Sally Lindsay (Cold Call)Josette Simon (Lewis), Liz Crowther (The Dumping Ground), Christopher Timothy (All Creatures Great and Small), Simon Williams (Upstairs, Downstairs), Sara Stewart (Sugar Rush), Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie’s Poirot), Don Gilet (Babyfather), William Travis (Where the Heart Is), Ella Kenion (Stan & Ollie) and more.

Let's check out some of the exciting guest stars this time around...

BBC 1 tomorrow at 2.15 or the whole series on iplayer. Shakespeare and Hathaway with my pals ⁦@dollyjoyner⁩ ⁦@PatrickWMcB⁩ . Hope you gat a chance to watch it pic.twitter.com/73DNwQrpAg — mark benton (@markbenton100) February 2, 2020

Tamzin Outhwaite drops by!

In the role of Jessica Duke, we have the exceptionally skilled actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

She is perhaps best known as Melanie "Mel" Owen in the beloved soap EastEnders but has previously starred in a wide range of TV titles, including New Tricks (she played DCI Sasha Miller/Victoria Kemp), Silent Witness (Beth Gilston), Paradox (D.I. Rebecca Flint), The Fixer (Rose Chamberlain), Hotel Babylon (Rebecca Mitchell), Vital Signs (Rhoda Barley), Red Cap (Sgt. Jo McDonagh) and more.

As for films, Tamzin was also in Backwaters (Lili Taylor), Cassandra's Dream (Burns' Date), Radio Cape Cod (Jill Waters) and 2012's Great Expectations (Molly).

Tamzin Outhwaite attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award Party ahead of the 2020 EE BAFTAs at The Standard London on January 22, 2020 in London, England.

Vic Reeves joins the mix

The legendary Jim Moir - best known by his stage name Vic Reeves - makes an appearance as Eddie Monmouth in the new season.

It's safe to say that this English comedian, actor and all-around multi-talent needs little introduction, and has been on screens in the likes of Coronation Street (he played Colin Callen), Toast of London (Compere), House of Fools (Vic), Hebburn (Joe), The Ministry of Curious Stuff (Mr. Reeves) and so much more.

Recently he impressed in Vic and Bob's Big Night Out. It's great to see him cast in Shakespeare & Hathaway!

Nancy Sorrell and Jim Moir attend the World Premiere of "Funny Cow" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on October 9, 2017 in London, England.

Spotlighting Josie Lawrence

In with another fantastic guest star, we have Josie Lawrence as Dr. Helen Middleton.

Audiences may recall that she was just in the imaginative miniseries Good Omens (she played Agnes Nutter). If you haven't seen that, we're sure you'll recognise her from the likes of such shows as Humans (Barbara), Skins (Liz Jenkins) and The Complete Guide to Parenting (Phoebe Huntley).

She's perhaps most famous for playing Manda in EastEnders back in 2009 and reprised the role for an impressive 49 episodes.

