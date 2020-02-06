Sam Allardyce makes controversial comments about Liverpool's tactics

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are currently sat at the top of the Premier League table.

Sam Allardyce has claimed in the Daily Mail that nobody will admit that Liverpool play long-ball football.

Allardyce has come under fire for his direct style of play during his time in management, but the former England boss feels that Liverpool currently get the ball from back-to-front quickly.

And although Allardyce doesn’t feel many people comment on it, he suggests that Liverpool play long-ball football really effectively under Jurgen Klopp.

“Liverpool play long ball very well indeed from right to left, and very quickly,” Allardyce said. “But nobody will say Liverpool play long ball.

“You wouldn't hear Martin Tyler saying it because it would be frowned upon.

“You've got to be careful about saying Liverpool play long ball. But that's the way it is. They play long ball exceptionally well and better than anybody else. And that's why they do it.”

Liverpool do like to get the ball forward quickly, as they have so much pace in attack to hurt teams with on the counter attack.

However, whether their style could be defined as ‘long-ball’ is very much up for debate.

Allardyce’s comments are sure to prove controversial with Liverpool fans, who will argue that they have some excelnt technical operators in their squad.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum are all comfortable with taking the ball in tight spaces and finding teammates.

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, so whatever their style should be defined as, it has proved a very effective one.