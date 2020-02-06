Sam Allardyce gives verdict on Everton's direction amid Liverpool success

Everton brought in Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss in December.

Sam Allardyce has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Everton are struggling to find their right direction – and hopes Carlo Ancelotti can take the club forward amid Liverpool's success.

The Toffees chose to part way with Marco Silva in December, bringing an end to his 19-month stint in charge at Goodison Park after winning 40% of his games.

A 5-2 defeat at Liverpool proved to be the final straw, with Silva sacked and, eventually, a big name coming in as Ancelotti took the job.

The Italian had only been available for 11 days following his Napoli departure, but Everton swooped in to land him, securing a major coup with the three-time Champions League winner.

Ancelotti has won four of his first eight games in charge of Everton, meaning fans are hugely excited about the future under the Italian.

Now, Allardyce – who managed Everton in the 2017-18 season – has offered his view on the club, admitting that he knew he was going to be a stop-gap for the club when he was appointed, as Silva was always lined up to replace him.

Allardyce feels that Everton are a 'massive club' struggling to the find their direction right now, but noted that Ancelotti is a 'great guy' whose reputation may help take the club forward.

Allardyce hopes that Ancelotti gets the right recruitment behind him, as bringing some success is important now given that rivals Liverpool are beating everybody in front of them right now.

“Looking back I was always going to be the stop-gap,” said Allardyce. “I didn't know that in the beginning but I found out later on. Marco Silva was always going to come in. I don't think anyone expected them to do so badly. They're a massive club struggling to find the right direction. They've got a big manager now with a big reputation and he's a great guy.”

“Hopefully that will be enough with the right recruitment ideas to get the club where it wants to go because Liverpool up the road are the world champions and it's massively depressing for everybody who supports Everton,” he added.