Reports: Everton may still have chance to sign defender as £20m move stalls, Man Utd lurking

Everton may not have missed out on Marash Kumbula just yet.

According to FC Inter News, the race for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla is back on after a move to Napoli stalled.

It's claimed that Napoli had agreed a worth £20million with Verona before the deadline, but as it would included Kumbulla heading back on loan, it was no great disaster when the window closed.

Despite the agreement with Verona, it's claimed that Napoli haven't been able to agree anything with Kumbulla or his agent, meaning the deal is still open to being hijacked.

Kumbulla allegedly prefers a move to Inter Milan, but Manchester United are lurking in the race too, having scouted him against Milan last weekend.

Another club who may have some hope is Everton, as Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed in January that Everton had asked Verona about a deal for the centre back.

The delay in a move means Everton still have a chance to get in and strike a deal themselves, and Carlo Ancelotti should certainly be pushing for his side to launch a bid ahead of the summer.

Kumbulla, 19, is already an Albanian international, and his impressive displays in Italy have seen him showcase his reading of the game and ability to play out from the back.

Everton need to add a centre back this summer as competition for Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane, and a top young prospect like Kumbulla would make perfect sense.

It looked like Everton had missed out when Napoli made their move, but his reluctance to join Napoli – Ancelotti's former club – gives the Toffees a small window to try and get in and win the race after all.