Reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho's future looks in doubt

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has openly spoken about Jadon Sancho's future with the German Giants.

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has opened up about Jadon Sancho after various rumours about the Englishman joining Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is flying in the Bundesliga this season and has been just as impressive in the UEFA Champions League.

According to the print edition (page 28, 5th February) of SPORT BILD via Talksport, Zorc has stated: "The fact is no other club has contacted us so far about Jadon.

"[I can’t] reliably answer today [if Sancho will stay at Dortmund beyond the summer]."

Sancho has scored 12 goals and has also assisted 13 times in the Bundesliga, a very impressive tally which saw him regularly linked to Liverpool in January, but a move never materialised for the winger (Express).

The Englishman has also been shining under the bright lights of the UEFA Champions League, scoring two and assisting two - proving that his talents aren't limited to just domestic level.

One side that will be furious with themselves is Manchester City, as the Premier League giants famously sold Sancho to Dortmund for just £7.05m in August 2017.

These latest comments coming from Zorc seems to indicate that nobody is 100% certain on where the 19-year-old will be playing his football next season.

Sancho is the only one that knows what he wants, but it's safe to say that the Liverpool supporters will be hoping he chooses them.