Reported £30m Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester target described as ‘unbelievable’ by his manager

Odsonne Edouard, linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, scored twice for Celtic on Wednesday.

Odsonne Edouard has been superb for Celtic this season, and there is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have been linked with the youngster.

Brendan Rodgers worked with Edouard at Celtic, and the former Liverpool manager wants to sign the 22-year-old striker for £30 million in the summer of 2020, according to The Daily Record.

90min claimed of interest from Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea in the French striker in the January transfer window.

It was always unlikely that Celtic were going to sell their best striker in the middle of the season, and the youngster underlined his importance to Neil Lennon’s side again on Wednesday evening.

The former Paris Saint-Germain prospect scored twice for the Hoops in their win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The brace means that Edouard has now scored 20 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to WhoScored, and after the game, Celtic manager Neil Lennon raved about him.

The Daily Record quotes Lennon as saying about Edouard: ”He's just magnificent.

“He was magnificent all night but second half some of his play, some of his link-up play, his passing, and his finishing was just world class. He's just an unbelievable player.”

Celtic have sold their best players in recent years, as Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama, but it is going to cost a lot of money for any club to prise away Edouard from Celtic Park in the summer of 2020.