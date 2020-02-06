Quick links

Reported £25m target should aim higher than Crystal Palace, his team-mate claims

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on ahead on the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London, United...
Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are reporteldy hoping to sign CSKA Moscow star Fyodor Chalov this summer, despite failing with a £14m bid last summer.

Fyodor Chalov of CSK Moscow scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Bernabeu on December 12, 2018 in Madrid,...

Fyodor Chalov is once again being linked with a move to Crystal Palace but CSKA Moscow team-mate Nikola Vlasic thinks the Russian international should be aiming a little higher at this stage of his career, speaking to Sport 24.

Roy Hodgson is already drawing up plans to bring a prolific number nine to Selhurst Park and, with sporting director Dougie Freedman a big fan of Chalov, the Russian international is expected to be a man in demand once again.

The Daily Star reports that Palace, despite failing with a £14 million bid last summer, are set to renew their interest in a Moscow-born frontman who is valued closer to £25 million.

 

But Vlasic, the former Everton midfielder who has been a revelation since joining CSKA in 2018, feels the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid or Barcelona would be a more suitable destination for one of Russia’s top stars.

“A club from the bottom of the Premier League table would not be the best choice for Fedor,” the Croatian international said, pointing out that Chalov is not exactly as efficient as he could be in the final third.

“He is team-dependent and cannot score goals without a lot of chances. I don’t think that Palace play attacking football.

CSKA Moscow's Russian striker Fedor Chalov (C) celebrates the goal during the UEFA Europa League second leg quarter-final football match between CSKA Moscow and Arsenal at the VEB Arena...

“Fedor can play at Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona or Real Madrid and adapt to any league. I’m sure offers from large clubs will come.”

With just six goals in 27 games for CSKA this season, maybe Vlasic has a point about Chalov not exactly being the most dead-eyed of finishers.

But why Real Madrid, Barcelona or Man City would be willing to sign a striker who, in Vlasic’s own words, ‘cannot score without a lot of chances’ is a question only he can answer.

Fedor Chalov of CSKA Moskva with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group H match between Espanyol Barcelona and CSKA Moskva at Power8 Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

