Reported £25m target should aim higher than Crystal Palace, his team-mate claims

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are reporteldy hoping to sign CSKA Moscow star Fyodor Chalov this summer, despite failing with a £14m bid last summer.

Fyodor Chalov is once again being linked with a move to Crystal Palace but CSKA Moscow team-mate Nikola Vlasic thinks the Russian international should be aiming a little higher at this stage of his career, speaking to Sport 24.

Roy Hodgson is already drawing up plans to bring a prolific number nine to Selhurst Park and, with sporting director Dougie Freedman a big fan of Chalov, the Russian international is expected to be a man in demand once again.

The Daily Star reports that Palace, despite failing with a £14 million bid last summer, are set to renew their interest in a Moscow-born frontman who is valued closer to £25 million.

But Vlasic, the former Everton midfielder who has been a revelation since joining CSKA in 2018, feels the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid or Barcelona would be a more suitable destination for one of Russia’s top stars.

“A club from the bottom of the Premier League table would not be the best choice for Fedor,” the Croatian international said, pointing out that Chalov is not exactly as efficient as he could be in the final third.

“He is team-dependent and cannot score goals without a lot of chances. I don’t think that Palace play attacking football.

“Fedor can play at Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona or Real Madrid and adapt to any league. I’m sure offers from large clubs will come.”

With just six goals in 27 games for CSKA this season, maybe Vlasic has a point about Chalov not exactly being the most dead-eyed of finishers.

But why Real Madrid, Barcelona or Man City would be willing to sign a striker who, in Vlasic’s own words, ‘cannot score without a lot of chances’ is a question only he can answer.