Report: £18m man faces battle to win West Ham boss over

The West Ham United winger has flattered to deceive since linking up with the Hammers and reportedly faces a battle to win David Moyes over.

West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko has his work cut out if he is to force his way back into David Moyes' plans this season, according to the Evening Standard.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries since joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £18million (Evening Standard) in 2018, making just 25 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers and claiming just five goals and two assists (Transfermarkt).

Yarmolenko has not yet played for Moyes, having been out since mid-December with a thigh problem but is closing in on a return and, according to the Evening Standard, could be fit to face Liverpool at Anfield in three weeks.

However, the outlet believes that the Ukraine international faces a fight to get back into the West Ham team and Moyes' plans, with Jarrod Bowen joining the London Stadium outfit in January, Robert Snodgrass playing well under Moyes and Felipe Anderson set to be back fit for Sunday’s game at Manchester City.

Moyes has already stated that he wants to change the make-up of the West Ham team, telling the official website last month about "the vision for the club that we’re looking to bring in young, attractive, hungry players who are saying ‘we’re going to make West Ham better'."

With Yarmolenko seemingly in danger of slipping further down the Hammers pecking order, and his stint at the club so far being anything but fruitful, it remains to be seen whether the 6ft 2in attacker can stake a claim for himself come the end of the season, or he could risk becoming one of the first casualties of Moyes' new vision.