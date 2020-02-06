Report: West Ham set for double arrival as Moyes agrees to bring back ex-Hammer

West Ham United are bringing Kevin Nolan back to the club.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are set to bring Kevin Nolan back to the club – and will also hire Paul Nevin too.

It's claimed that the Hammers are bringing Nolan back as a coach, finally adding to Moyes' backroom staff following his return in December.

The likes of Stuart Pearce and Joe Cole were linked, but it's another former Hammer making the move as Nolan will resume his coaching career under Moyes.

Nolan has been out of the game since losing his job as Notts County boss in August 2018, and may feel that working under Moyes can help him improve as a coach ahead of returning to management one day.

The 37-year-old spent four years as a West Ham player, registering 31 goals in 157 games for the club, and his knowledge of the Hammers should prove valuable to Moyes.

Meanwhile, Moyes is also bringing in Nevin, who had no real playing career to speak of but has earned a strong reputation as a coach across spells with Fulham's academy, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Those last two jobs were whilst working with Chris Hughton, and he even spent time working with Gareth Southgate and the England squad as part of The FA's BAME initiative.

Both arrivals should be confirmed very soon, bolstering Moyes' backroom staff as West Ham look to get back in form and haul themselves away from the relegation zone.