Report: Tottenham set to lose another exciting youngster

Premier League giants Spurs are reportedly losing Luis Binks to Thierry Henry's MLS outfit Montreal Impact.

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luis Binks is set to link up with Thierry Henry in Canada, according to TVA Sports, with Montreal Impact apparently on the verge of snapping up the young centre-back.

The English transfer window might have slammed shut six days ago but Spurs could still be about to lose two highly-rated defenders almost imminently.

Jonathan Dinzeyi, an England youth international, was spotted playing for London rivals QPR on trial earlier this week. And 18-year-old Binks, it seems, could be about to follow him out of the door.

The Gillingham-born teenager has been promoted to Tottenham’s U23 side this season, making eight Premier League 2 appearances after making a name for himself in the UEFA Youth League.

But it seems that Binks is set to seize a life-changing chance across the Atlantic before he has even made his debut in the famous white shirt. Binks, TVA claims, is set to be unveiled by MLS outfit Montreal Impact and the chance to work under Thierry Henry, the legendary Arsenal striker, is understandably too good to turn down.

It remains to be seen how much the presence of Jose Mourinho in the Spurs dugout has impacted Binks’s decision to walk away from the Premier League giants.

Despite his protestations, the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach has a more than questionable track record when it comes to promoting youth.

Japhet Tanganga might have established himself in Mourinho’s starting XI of late but the lack of opportunities afforded to Oliver Skipp, Troy Parrott and co has left some supporters baffled.

And Binks is set to become the latest exciting prospect to turn their back on Spurs, following in the footsteps of Noni Madueke (below), Reo Griffiths and Keanan Bennetts.