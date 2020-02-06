Quick links

Report: Tottenham set to lose another exciting youngster

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Spurs are reportedly losing Luis Binks to Thierry Henry's MLS outfit Montreal Impact.

Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The Academy Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luis Binks is set to link up with Thierry Henry in Canada, according to TVA Sports, with Montreal Impact apparently on the verge of snapping up the young centre-back.

The English transfer window might have slammed shut six days ago but Spurs could still be about to lose two highly-rated defenders almost imminently.

Jonathan Dinzeyi, an England youth international, was spotted playing for London rivals QPR on trial earlier this week. And 18-year-old Binks, it seems, could be about to follow him out of the door.

 

The Gillingham-born teenager has been promoted to Tottenham’s U23 side this season, making eight Premier League 2 appearances after making a name for himself in the UEFA Youth League.

But it seems that Binks is set to seize a life-changing chance across the Atlantic before he has even made his debut in the famous white shirt. Binks, TVA claims, is set to be unveiled by MLS outfit Montreal Impact and the chance to work under Thierry Henry, the legendary Arsenal striker, is understandably too good to turn down.

It remains to be seen how much the presence of Jose Mourinho in the Spurs dugout has impacted Binks’s decision to walk away from the Premier League giants.

Luis Binks of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 26, 2019 in...

Despite his protestations, the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach has a more than questionable track record when it comes to promoting youth.

Japhet Tanganga might have established himself in Mourinho’s starting XI of late but the lack of opportunities afforded to Oliver Skipp, Troy Parrott and co has left some supporters baffled.

And Binks is set to become the latest exciting prospect to turn their back on Spurs, following in the footsteps of Noni Madueke (below), Reo Griffiths and Keanan Bennetts.

Noni Madueke of PSV U23 celebrates 1-1 during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between PSV U23 v Excelsior at the De Herdgang on January 27, 2020 in Eindhoven Netherlands

