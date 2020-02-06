Report suggests £17m Champions League winner could sign for Bielsa's Leeds United

The presence of Marcelo Bielsa in the Elland Road dugout surely gives the Championship hopefuls a chance of landing Manchester City's Claudio Bravo.

Claudio Bravo could be reunited with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United when his Manchester City contract expires in the summer, according to En Cancha.

Is there a goalkeeper in world football better suited to playing under one of the game’s most admired and demanding tacticians? Like Bielsa, Bravo is a Spanish-speaking South American who epitomises the modern mania with passing and possession.

The veteran shot-stopper was famously head hunted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for his penchant for starting attacks from the back with his excellent distribution after all. And even if things didn’t work out during a dismal debut season at the Etihad, the £17 million signing has grown into a valuable member of a two-time Premier League-winning squad.

Bravo, who also lifted a pair of La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League with Barcelona, will become a free agent in July and reports in his native Chile suggest that he could link up with Bielsa again at Elland Road.

Bravo and Bielsa have a mutual relationship for each other, fostered during their time together with the Chilean national team. The 36-year-old shot-stopper was linked with Marseille and Lille during the Argentine’s spell in France, though a move to West Yorkshire is surely only a possibility if Leeds are promoted.

His wages are likely to be a little too rich for a Championship team, after all.

"He is a very difficult person to decipher, but he is also one of the best coaches in the world,” Bravo said of Bielsa back in 2011, as reported by Triunfo, translated by Goal.