Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs plotting move for free agent, but London rivals want to get there first

John Verrall
Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on August 17, 2019...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been long term admirers of West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion competes for the ball with Kasey Palmer of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol...

According to the Birmingham Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson, but Crystal Palace want to get there first.

Ferguson’s contract at West Brom expires at the end of the season, which means that he he could present a potential bargain.

Palace attempted to move for the right-back in January, but were frustrated in their attempts.

 

And Tottenham now reportedly want to beat them to the youngster’s signature.

Jose Mourinho now apparently feels that the right-back could be a good addition to his squad, with Tottenham still short of options in the position.

Serge Aurier has improved significantly this term, but there are still question marks over his defensive quality.

Queens Park Rangers Eberechi Eze is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's Nathan Ferguson during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West...

Tottenham also have a lack of cover in the position, with Japhet Tanganga now seemingly second choice at right-back.

Palace, meanwhile, have still not bought a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who departed last summer.

Ferguson would be making a step up if he moved to either of the London clubs, but the signs are that he could cope, with the 19-year-old one of the stand out defenders in the Championship so far this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch