Report: Spurs plotting move for free agent, but London rivals want to get there first

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been long term admirers of West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson, but Crystal Palace want to get there first.

Ferguson’s contract at West Brom expires at the end of the season, which means that he he could present a potential bargain.

Palace attempted to move for the right-back in January, but were frustrated in their attempts.

And Tottenham now reportedly want to beat them to the youngster’s signature.

Jose Mourinho now apparently feels that the right-back could be a good addition to his squad, with Tottenham still short of options in the position.

Serge Aurier has improved significantly this term, but there are still question marks over his defensive quality.

Tottenham also have a lack of cover in the position, with Japhet Tanganga now seemingly second choice at right-back.

Palace, meanwhile, have still not bought a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who departed last summer.

Ferguson would be making a step up if he moved to either of the London clubs, but the signs are that he could cope, with the 19-year-old one of the stand out defenders in the Championship so far this term.