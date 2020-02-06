Report: Sheffield United offer £13.5m for 12-goal forward compared to Neymar

The new Neymar, or the new Kylian Mbappe, could reportedly join Chris Wilder's Premier League high-flyers - Romania star Florinel Coman.

Romania international Florinel Coman could be on his way to Sheffield United in the summer after Chris Wilder’s side made a £13.5 million bid for one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards, according to GSP.

It’s hard to believe that, at the start of the season, The Blades were among the favourites for relegation. These days, with just three months of the campaign remaining, the prospect of European football at Bramall Lane for the first time ever looks like a realistic possibility.

Sheffield United have been nothing short of a revelation and it is this rapid rise, from League One to the top half of the top-flight in the blinking of an eye, which paved the way for Sander Berge to join in a club-record deal last month.

And, if reports are to be believed, the Steel City giants could soon pull off another big-money transfer coup.

21-year-old Coman has been in exhilarating form of late for FCSB, the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, with 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions. GSP claims that Sheffield United have made a ‘written offer’ of £13.5 million bid for his services with a move to England in the off-season on the cards.

Big things have been said about Coman in his native Romania, by big people too.

Gheorghe Hagi, the greatest footballer to ever emerge from the Eastern European nation, describes a jet-heeled winger who rose through his very own academy as the new Kylian Mbappe (Sport).

FCSB’s outspoken owner Gigi Becali, however, thinks his prized asset more closely resembles another PSG superstar.

“He is not Mbappe, he is Neymar,” Becali told ProX. “Coman will be a great, great footballer.”