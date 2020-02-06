Report: Premier League clubs want Middlesbrough youngster with his future uncertain

Jonathan Woodgate promoted Aynsley Pears to his first-choice goalkeeper with the Boro star keeping numerous Championship clean sheets already.

A number of Premier League clubs are starting to take an interest in Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears with the youngster’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, according to The Mail.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have already lost one shot-stopper to the top flight since the turn of the year. Republic of Ireland international Darren Randolph returned to West Ham United in a £4 million deal and Pears, who took the veteran’s place in the starting XI recently, could soon follow in his footsteps.

The Durham-born England U20 ace has been one of the breakthrough stars in this Championship season, keeping seven clean sheets in just 16 games to help a youthful Middlesbrough side pull well clear of the relegation zone.

But, with clubs from higher up the footballing pyramid casting admiring glances in Pears’ direction, Boro will have to act fast.

The Mail reports that the north east outfit are planning to tie the 21-year-old down to a long-term contract in the hope that Pears will follow in the footsteps of his father Stephen, who made over 300 appearances between the sticks for Middlesbrough between 1983 to 1995.

It remains to be seen which clubs are interested in taking Pears Jr to the top flight, though a player who only burst onto the scene this season would surely benefit from staying and developing his game with regular game time.

Just look at Bailey Peacock-Farrell, the former Leeds United number one who has barely got a look in since moving up the divisions with Burnley.