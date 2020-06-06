Report: Newcastle United's worrying referee record against Arsenal

Newcastle United has an alarming record when Lee Mason takes charge of a match, who is set to be the referee in charge for the Arsenal clash.

Newcastle United will make the trip to north London on Sunday 16th February, where they are to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

The referee for that match is set to be experienced official Lee Mason, however, the Magpies have rarely ever had a good experience when Mason has been in charge (Newcastle United).

So far this season, Newcastle has lost 100% of the matches the 48-year-old official has been in control of. The 2-0 loss to Aston Villa and the 2-1 loss to Everton are the two Magpies games Mason was in control of this campaign.

Even when you look at the total 24 fixtures the referee has taken charge of, it still makes for worrying reading if you're a Toon supporter, winning just 37.5% of all the matches the senior official has refereed - averaging just 1.29 points per match.

Even without a poor refereeing record, Steve Bruce's side has recently struggled to get anything against the north London giants.

In the last six meetings between the two Premier League sides, the Gunners have won five out of the six - with Newcastle last beating the Gooners 2-1 on 15th April 2018.

With all the negatives taken into consideration, it's very hard to see Bruce's boys getting much out of this fixture, although they have been known to play well against the big teams this season - with Premier League wins over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea already under their belt.