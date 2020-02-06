Report: Liverpool teenager may face big decision after manager surprisingly spotted at Anfield

Liverpool teenager Neco Williams could be at the centre of a tug-of-war.

According to the Liverpool Echo, England now want to steal Liverpool right back Neco Williams away from Wales after a scouting trip this week.

It's claimed that England Under-20 boss Paul Simpson was at Anfield this week to see Williams in action against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup – and he was surely impressed.

Williams turned in a man of the match performance at right back, proving to be one of Liverpool's main attacking threat, whilst he even played the ball forward for the winning goal as Ro-Shaun Williams knocked it past his own goalkeeper.

Liverpool fans came away from the game feeling spoilt at right back; Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best in the world, and now a top young talent like Williams is coming through behind him.

The 18-year-old has been tipped to earn Wales caps ahead of Euro 2020, but it's now believed that England are eyeing him up in a surprise move.

If there's one position England don't really need right now, it's right back. Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier often make the senior squad, but Kyle Walker is in the mix too.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reece James and Max Aarons have all impressed at right back in the Premier League this season, whilst Jayden Bogle, Jonjoe Kenny, James Justin, Nathan Ferguson, Luke Matheson, Steven Sessegnon, Matty Cash, Tariq Lamptey and Djed Spence all have big potential.

That's a lot of right backs, and Williams would be forgiven for feeling that his best chance of international football is with Wales; after all, he won't want to be stuck behind Alexander-Arnold for club and country.

The Wrexham-born ace has 16 caps for Wales' Under-19's, but can play for England through his grandparents. Wales may have been hoping to wait on the teenager, but with friendlies coming up next month, they may try to get Williams in the system quickly to avoid losing him.