Report: Hodgson has identified Crystal Palace's summer priority, free agent could sign too

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 14, 2017 in London, England.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is already eyeing summer targets with the Premier League outfit wanting a striker and West Brom's Nathan Ferguson.

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in London, United...

Roy Hodgson will tell Crystal Palace to sign him a striker in the summer after a disastrous winter window, according to The Standard, while a deal for West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson is likely to be revisited.

The former England manager has left no one in any doubt how he felt about Palace’s January business, or a lack thereof.

After being linked with a whole host of centre-forwards, only Cenk Tosun arrived on loan from Everton. Links with Krzysztof Piatek, Karlan Grant and Jean-Kevin Augustin came to nothing while West Ham beat them to the signature of Jarrod Bowen at the eleventh hour.

 

As a result, Hodgson is keen to ensure that The Eagles do not make a similar mistake in the summer with The Standard reporting that a veteran manager is set to ‘demand’ a marquee striker signing from his board.

Given that Christian Benteke continues to look a shadow of his former self, with just four Premier League goals to his name since the start of 2017/18, you can understand where Hodgson's frustrations are coming from.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace looks dejected after the 2nd Liverpool goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23,...

The Standard suggests that Crystal Palace could also look to sign West Brom youngster Ferguson again, after a £4 million deadline day deal collapsed after a problem with his knee was discovered during the medical.

By the time the summer rolls around, Palace will have gone 12 months without adequately replacing star right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the arrival of Ferguson would be well overdue.

The teenager is out of contract in the summer so, if there is a positive to be had, it’s that Palace could make a £4 million saving.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

