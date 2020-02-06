Report: Hodgson has identified Crystal Palace's summer priority, free agent could sign too

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is already eyeing summer targets with the Premier League outfit wanting a striker and West Brom's Nathan Ferguson.

Roy Hodgson will tell Crystal Palace to sign him a striker in the summer after a disastrous winter window, according to The Standard, while a deal for West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson is likely to be revisited.

The former England manager has left no one in any doubt how he felt about Palace’s January business, or a lack thereof.

After being linked with a whole host of centre-forwards, only Cenk Tosun arrived on loan from Everton. Links with Krzysztof Piatek, Karlan Grant and Jean-Kevin Augustin came to nothing while West Ham beat them to the signature of Jarrod Bowen at the eleventh hour.

As a result, Hodgson is keen to ensure that The Eagles do not make a similar mistake in the summer with The Standard reporting that a veteran manager is set to ‘demand’ a marquee striker signing from his board.

Given that Christian Benteke continues to look a shadow of his former self, with just four Premier League goals to his name since the start of 2017/18, you can understand where Hodgson's frustrations are coming from.

The Standard suggests that Crystal Palace could also look to sign West Brom youngster Ferguson again, after a £4 million deadline day deal collapsed after a problem with his knee was discovered during the medical.

By the time the summer rolls around, Palace will have gone 12 months without adequately replacing star right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the arrival of Ferguson would be well overdue.

The teenager is out of contract in the summer so, if there is a positive to be had, it’s that Palace could make a £4 million saving.