Report: Clubs keen on Wolves man, could command fee five times what they paid for him

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Adama Traore has improved hugely this season under the tutelage of Molineux head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly "bracing themselves" for "record-breaking bids" for Molineux star Adama Traore in the summer, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, going from someone who massively split opinion to a unanimous fan favourite.

This term, Traore has registered five goals and 10 assists in 36 games (Transfermarkt), while his strength, pace and versatility have all contributed to the team shaking off their early-season issues to surge up the Premier League table and into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Following a relatively cautious January transfer window for many of the top clubs, The Telegraph speculates that the summer window could see a lot more money spent, particularly on wide forwards such as Traore.

The report claims that "the top clubs in Spain" are monitoring the attacker, who came through the ranks at Barcelona, while some Premier League clubs are also believed to have him in their sights.

In addition, the outlet claims that, given the asking price of other players in his position, one of Wolves' top-flight competitors could well end up spending more on Traore than the £89.3million Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba four years ago.

Traore was briefly the Wolves record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract in the summer of 2018, as reported by BBC Sport, so the Molineux outfit could stand to make around five-fold profit at least, were they to sell him for the price Pogba cost the Red Devils.