Report claims West Ham battled Everton and Mourinho for midfielder, exit delayed

Matias Vecino of Inter of Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino didn't end up moving on in January.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

According to Inter Live, West Ham United were in the race with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino in January.

It's claimed that Inter have delayed selling Vecino until the summer, and are bringing him back into first-team reckoning until then.

Everton and Spurs were heavily linked with January, and the report states that Everton did make an offer to take Vecino on loan and then purchase him in the summer – which was rejected by Inter.

 

Additionally though, it's stated that West Ham wanted Vecino too, meaning a Premier League move could yet materialise for him at the end of the season.

Vecino, 28, is wanted by a host of Italian and Spanish clubs too, meaning that those interested English sides may need to come up with a big offer to win the race.

The Uruguayan has been a bit-part player under Antonio Conte, but has played every minute of the last two games for Inter, suggesting he may just be back in favour.

Matias Vecino of Inter of Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Inter still seemingly plan to sell him though, and will be hoping that there is still a clamour for his signature when the summer transfer window opens.

A composed holding midfielder who can recycle possession well and protect his back four, Vecino is a dependable player who may not set pulses racing, but could be valuable for any side – but he may not quite be right for West Ham, with the more athletically gifted Tomas Soucek possibly a better option.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Friuli on February 2, 2020 in Udine, Italy.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

