Arsenal rising star with ‘great vision’ reportedly wanted by a big club

Subhankar Mondal
Dwight McNeil of Burnley battles with Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United...
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid are interested in signing Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Martinelli’s form this season has attracted the attention of Madrid president Florentino Perez.

 

In-form player

Martinelli has been playing well for Arsenal in recent weeks and has established himself as an important player in manager Mikel Arteta’s team.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

Big praise

Martinelli is progressing well at Arsenal, and the teenager was recently praised by his new teammate Pablo Mari, who joined the Gunners on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

Mari told Arsenal’s official website about Martinelli: "Martinelli has shown he is a bit different to any other player in terms of his ability.

“He has great vision and there’s real talent there in terms of his dribbling and his ability to choose the right play.”

