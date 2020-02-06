'Really, really stupid': Some Leeds fans aren't happy about their £3m man's comments

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side have lost three of their last four matches.

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has come under fire from supporters, after his comments in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds have badly stumbled in recent weeks, which has seen their lead inside the automatic promotion spaces cut right down.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now under big pressure, with the chasing pack catching them.

But Roberts issued a message of defiance in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"All of the boys know we are the best team in the Championship and we deserve to go up,” the £2.5 million attacker (Birmingham Mail) said.

Roberts’ words may have been to make a public statement about the confidence that is still in Leeds’ camp.

However, the Welsh international has opened himself up to criticism from both Leeds fans and supporters of other teams.

Earn it. Nobody 'deserves' anything — Matt Massarella-Gill (@3788MG) February 5, 2020

no1 deserves to go up, you have earn it. poor choice of words — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) February 5, 2020

This is exactly the type of sentiment that’s ok to think but really, really stupid to say out loud. “We deserve to go up” piles the pressure on our already flaky confidence and will also find its way onto every opposition dressing room wall the rest of the season. — Mark Devaney (@markwd1) February 5, 2020

Didn’t all our players say this last season when do they ever learn — mozza (@nathmlufc) February 5, 2020

Just shows how mentally immature he is. You have to earn it to win. No good just turning up & keeping possession. Being clinical & scoring from the amount of chances will help — Mip (@mipsical) February 5, 2020

Why? Why do they keep doing this? I think they'll go up easily in the end but this constant outwardly arrogant tone would simply not happen under certain managers. Say nothing, get the job done. All this does is give everyone else even more ammunition https://t.co/Ufpq8asIYi — BA Analytics (@Blades_analytic) February 5, 2020

I may be way off but it snacks of insecurity. It feels like they're trying to convince themselves. — Roy (@Panchero) February 5, 2020

There's no way you'd hear that kind of thing from even great teams who have actually achieved something, so there's no justification for saying it when you have only fallen apart when it counted so far. — 1867News (@1867News) February 5, 2020

They aren’t as good as they think they are. Clear issues with Bielsa-ball, being repeated this season — Garry Shrimpton ‍☠️ (@Sgazmandoogle) February 5, 2020

Leeds have lost three of their last four games, which has seen them slip down to second place in the Championship table.

The Whites are currently just three points clear of Fulham, with their next game coming against fellow promotion chasers Nottingham Forest.