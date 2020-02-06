Quick links

'Really, really stupid': Some Leeds fans aren't happy about their £3m man's comments

John Verrall
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts reacts to the defeat after the final whistle
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side have lost three of their last four matches.

Tyler Roberts of Leeds United

Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has come under fire from supporters, after his comments in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds have badly stumbled in recent weeks, which has seen their lead inside the automatic promotion spaces cut right down.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now under big pressure, with the chasing pack catching them.

 

But Roberts issued a message of defiance in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"All of the boys know we are the best team in the Championship and we deserve to go up,” the £2.5 million attacker (Birmingham Mail) said.

Roberts’ words may have been to make a public statement about the confidence that is still in Leeds’ camp.

However, the Welsh international has opened himself up to criticism from both Leeds fans and supporters of other teams.

Leeds have lost three of their last four games, which has seen them slip down to second place in the Championship table.

The Whites are currently just three points clear of Fulham, with their next game coming against fellow promotion chasers Nottingham Forest.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

