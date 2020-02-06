Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos opens up about Motherwell incident

Rangers' star striker Alfredo Morelos has been speaking very openly about his disciplinary record during his time in Scottish football.

Alfredo Morelos has never been far away from the headlines since joining Rangers.

While he's been lethal in front of goal, one hot topic has been his disciplinary record during his time with Steven Gerrard's side.

When asked about the incidents against Motherwell and Celtic, the Colombian told Sky Sports: "Well first I'm going to talk about the situation against Motherwell. We were winning a very important away game and when I scored I celebrated like I always do. There is no reason for me to offend the fans of an opposing team.

"I made the same gesture to the Rangers fans, to my own crowd. I didn't do it against them, and as I said, I've always celebrated like that, I never meant to offend anyone."

Morelos has been vitally important to the Scottish giants this season, scoring 12 league goals in 21 matches. However, the 23-year-old has already picked up two-second yellow cards - which always seems to be the only thing people remember about the striker.

In all of his Scottish Premiership seasons, the Colombian has picked up three straight reds and three second-yellows, which over the course of 79 matches isn't too crazy - but it's just a bit more than you would expect from a forward.

However, when the 23-year-old was playing in Finland, he picked but zero second-yellows and zero straight reds across 42 outings for HJK Helsinki.

So it would seem as if the Scottish style of football is causing the discipline issues, not necessarily making it all Morelos' fault - who already gets a rough time from the media whenever he makes a mistake.