Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'What a player', 'integral': Some Rangers fans react to 'sad' update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Kenny Miller of Rangers celebrates Rangers first goal during the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round match between Rangers and Progres Niederkorn at the Ibrox Stadium on June 29,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers cult hero Kenny Miller, who had three spells at Ibrox, has announced his retirement.

Kenny Miller of Rangers celebrates Rangers first goal during the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round match between Rangers and Progres Niederkorn at the Ibrox Stadium on June 29,...

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on the news that Ibrox cult hero Kenny Miller has retired from professional football aged 40.

The former Scotland international, who enjoyed three spells at Rangers, has decided to hang up his boots after a 22-year career.

Subscribe

 

 

The announcement was made through the Twitter account of Miller's representatives, Avid Sports & Entertainment Group.

Miller worked his way through the ranks at Hibernian and made his senior debut in 1998 before joining Rangers for the first time two years later.

During his three stints at Ibrox, the striker made 265 competitive appearances, scoring 103 goals and claiming 57 assists (Transfermarkt).

Miller helped the Gers win three Scottish Premiership titles, one Scottish Cup, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Challenge Cup.

Here is what some Rangers fans said on social media after the announcement was made:

Miller also played for Stenhousemuir, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celtic, Derby County, Bursaspor, Cardiff City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Livingston, Dundee and Partick Thistle.

Kenny Miller of Rangers celebrates winning the Scottish Premier League trophy after the Scottish Premier League match between Dundee United and Rangers at Tanadice Park on May 24, 2009 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch