'What a player', 'integral': Some Rangers fans react to 'sad' update

Glasgow Rangers cult hero Kenny Miller, who had three spells at Ibrox, has announced his retirement.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on the news that Ibrox cult hero Kenny Miller has retired from professional football aged 40.

The former Scotland international, who enjoyed three spells at Rangers, has decided to hang up his boots after a 22-year career.

The announcement was made through the Twitter account of Miller's representatives, Avid Sports & Entertainment Group.

Miller worked his way through the ranks at Hibernian and made his senior debut in 1998 before joining Rangers for the first time two years later.

During his three stints at Ibrox, the striker made 265 competitive appearances, scoring 103 goals and claiming 57 assists (Transfermarkt).

Miller helped the Gers win three Scottish Premiership titles, one Scottish Cup, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Challenge Cup.

Here is what some Rangers fans said on social media after the announcement was made:

Enjoy your retirement Kenny great career ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JnghgclfrK — Alan Macdonald (@blueroom1872) February 6, 2020

Sad that Kenny Miller has actually retired, but I suppose it’s about time — Dean Wood (@Dean_Wood23) February 6, 2020

Dont care what you say, Kenny Miller is responsible for some of my best memories as an adult watching Rangers. Admittedly, I was 22 in 2012 so the competition is limited, but the point stands. https://t.co/SZBj5eqEa5 — Ross (@rosssmcb1) February 6, 2020

Kenny Miller would be a legend at Rangers if he never played for Celtic, what a player he was. Gave his all for the jersey anytime he played. And left under difficult circumstances. Enjoy retirement — Stuart Young (@StuartY19) February 6, 2020

Might have soured for Miller towards the end but during his second spell he was brilliant. Titles, memorable Old Firm wins and Champions League Groups, it was a very enjoyable time as a fan and Miller was an integral part of it. — r (@rangers_guy) February 6, 2020

Miller also played for Stenhousemuir, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celtic, Derby County, Bursaspor, Cardiff City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Livingston, Dundee and Partick Thistle.