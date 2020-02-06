Quick links

'Rotten', 'just get rid': Some Rangers fans slate their own player despite win

Steven Davis of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox but some Bears weren't happy with one Gers player.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their win at Ibrox and Steven Davis once again found himself under criticism.

The Rangers midfielder has flattered to deceive in the Light Blues shirt since the end of the winter break and against Hibernian his display was once again no exception.

Davis tried to dictate the tempo from the middle of the park but often took too much time to move the ball at times and never spotted the runs ahead of him.

 

The 35-year-old's loss of form is worrying given the importance of the upcoming games so Steven Gerrard must think hard how to get him back to his best as soon as possible.

Here is how some Rangers fans reacted to the Ibrox veteran's display on social media:

Despite dominating much of the first 45 minutes, Rangers fell behind to Paul Hanlon’s goal ten minutes before the break after a mistake by Allan McGregor.

George Edmundson restored parity as he marked his second league start with his first goal for Rangers, firing home from James Tavernier’s free kick in first-half injury time.

Rangers dominated the second half, winning more than a dozen corners after the break, and in the final six minutes, Ianis Hagi found himself in space after a corner wasn’t cleared properly and fired home.

The result sees Gerrard and co remain seven points off the top of the Scottish Premiership but with a game in hand on the leaders.

