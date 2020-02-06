'That helps me': 24-year-old speaks fondly of time at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers had Declan John at Ibrox in 2017-18; the player is now with Sunderland.

Having played for Glasgow Rangers, Declan John feels his time at Ibrox will stand him in good stead at new club Sunderland (Chronicle Live).

The left-sided wingback, a seven-times capped Wales international, became the Black Cats' fourth addition of the January transfer window, joining on loan following the arrivals of Kyle Lafferty, Bailey Wright, and Josh Scowen.

Subscribe

John rose through the ranks at Cardiff City's academy before spending a season in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, first on loan and then permanently, making 31 appearances, scoring three goals and registering four assists (Transfermarkt).

The Welshman subsequently moved to Swansea in the summer of 2018 on a three-year deal.

Although the 24-year-old made 13 senior appearances last season, he has struggled for game time this term, with just five senior appearances and 18 minutes of Championship action off the bench (Transfermarkt).

John has been brought in as specialist cover for Sunderland academy graduate Denver Hume and, with high expectations at Sunderland, he feels his stint at Rangers will help him cope with that.

"People just kept telling me how big the club (Sunderland) is and how big the fanbase is," John is quoted by Chronicle Live as saying. "I’ve played at some pretty big clubs before so I feel I’ve got that experience in me.

"I was at Rangers just over two years ago now, and now moving here I think that helps me because I can understand the expectations and what fans want from us. They want you to win every game, that’s the type of place I know I’m coming in to."