Twitter reacts to Ralf Little’s imminent Death in Paradise arrival!

There's nothing better to catch up with the latest goings-on after a long day at work than a dose of The One Show.

The One Show is everyone's favourite evening programme, airing at 7 pm each weeknight on BBC One.

A variety of guests often grace The One Show sofa. Al Pacino, Lulu, Louis Tomlinson have appeared on the show in 2020 alone.

Interviewed by Alex Jones and Matt Baker, Shyko Amos - AKA Officer Ruby Patterson - and Ralf Little were guests on The One Show on Wednesday, February 5th 2020.

By the looks of things, viewers can't wait to see Ralf Little in Death in Paradise 2020.

The One Show: Ralf Little has been on Death in Paradise before

The news was already out, but as announced again on The One Show (Wednesday, February 5th 2020), Ralf Little will play the new detective on Death in Paradise.

Ralf is set to play DI Neville Parker in the ninth series of the BBC show. He's replacing DI Jack Mooney played by Ardal O'Hanlon.

Suprisingly, it isn't the first time he's appeared on Death in Paradise. In 2013, Ralf previously starred on the show as a character named Will Teague.

Twitter reacts to Ralf's new role

By the looks of Twitter, The One Show viewers were extremely happy that Ralf is joining the Cast of Death in Paradise for series 9.

One wrote: "No way is johnny from two pints gonna be the new detective on death in paradise, I'm watching."

Although others weren't impressed with The One Show and said: "Could you not have interviewed the new detective on Death in Paradise after tomorrow night's episode you just ruined my Thursday night."

Ralf Little appears on Death in Paradise from episode 5 which airs Thursday, February 6th at 9 pm on BBC One.