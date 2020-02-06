Quick links

Pundit thinks Celtic youngster ‘flourishing into a sensational player’

Subhankar Mondal
Odsonne Edouard scored twice for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Michael Stewart has praised Celtic on Twitter for their performance against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Stewart, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport and is a former Scotland international midfielder, was also impressed with the display produced by Odsonne Edouard.

The 22-year-old striker scored twice for Neil Lennon’s side to take his tally 20 for the season in the league, according to BBC Sport.

 

Stewart believes that Edouard will fetch a lot in transfer fees when Celtic eventually sell him, and has said that he is “flourishing into a sensational player”.

According to Sky Sports, the Hoops paid Paris Saint-Germain a transfer fee of £9 million to secure the signing of the Frenchman on a permanent contract in the summer of 2018 after a loan spell at Celtic Park.

Leaving Celtic

Edouard is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership, and he is going to add more goals to his tally between now and the end of the season.

It would not surprise anyone if a big club from England or mainland Europe make a huge offer for the Frenchman in the summer of 2020.

Celtic are likely to hold out for a lot of money, as the Glasgow giants will not be forced into selling him on the cheap.

